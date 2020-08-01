Ghosn Lashes Out At Japanese Prosecutors From Exile - Attempts To Clear Name

Indicted former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, now an international fugitive after bolting bail in Japan, is telling his side of the story in a news conference, the fallen auto titan’s first since his legal troubles began in 2018.

In an event that began at 8 a.m. ET, Ghosn unleashed a point-by-point attack on the validity of the investigation that culminated in his arrest in Japan. 

“I am here to clear my name," he said. "These allegations are untrue and I should never have been arrested in the first place."



