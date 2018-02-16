Give your McLaren 570S Coupé, 570GT, or 570S Spider a meaner sound by installing MSO titanium exhaust

Give your McLaren 570S Coup&#233;, 570GT, or 570S Spider a meaner sound by installing MSO titanium exhaust

British automaker McLaren developed their MSO (McLaren Special Operations) division to make their already exclusive vehicles a little more bespoke.

And today, we are going to discuss some of their newest and coolest products that indicate the company’s expertise in style and performance to the Sports Series range.

For instance, if you own a 570S Coupe, 570GT and 570S Spider, and you want to achieve a meaner sound, you can always order the new titanium exhaust. It is actually lighter than the stock unit by 11 pounds (5 kilograms). Best of all, it makes the sound it produces five decibels louder. MSO claims that the car’s new tone sounds cleaner and crisper, and that this comes from the rear end of the vehicle.

