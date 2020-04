The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released its Global Energy Review 2020, in which it explores “the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on global energy demand and CO2 emissions. ”

The IEA predicts that there will be a record annual decline in carbon emissions globally of almost 8%. Further, energy demand will fall 6% in 2020. Or, as the IEA puts it, “the equivalent of losing the entire energy demand of India, the world’s third largest energy consumer.”