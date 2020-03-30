Going Forward, Will This Pandemic BENEFIT Automakers Because It MAY Kill Ride Sharing And People Will Want Their OWN Vehicle?

Well, it's another day locked down in a secret Auto Spies location pondering the world situation and how it may relate to the car business.



Seems in many places people are really not digging riding the subway, buses or sharing rides for obvious reasons.

Which led me to thinking will this end up being good for the auto companies and will people who have owned personal vehicles in a while radiate (pun intended) back to one person, one ride?

What say you Spies? Look into the crystal ball and tell us your feelings...



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Due to economics some people will still need to ride public transit. Virus risk or not. Others will definitely avoid ride sharing. Will this spur new vehicle sales? Only if you still have a job to pay for this large purchase.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2020 10:05:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

5...4...3...2...1...

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/30/2020 10:07:50 PM | | Votes: 1   

