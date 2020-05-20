Got A Million Dollars Burning A Hole In Your Pocket? The Italdesign GT-R50 Is Ready For You

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:43 AM

1 user comments | Views : 416 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The first production-ready Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has been revealed, nearly two years after its debut in concept form at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As its name suggests, the GT-R50 was designed to celebrate both 50 years of the GT-R and Italdesign themselves, with this model the first of 50 to be built.

The GT-R50’s angular aesthetic was penned at Nissan’s San Diego design studio, but the UK design office based in London took over the technical design for the prototyping phase. The GT-R50’s bespoke parts are manufactured in Italy, with final assembly taking place in Italdesign’s assembly facility near Turin, in the style of a traditional Italian carrozzeria.



Read Article


Got A Million Dollars Burning A Hole In Your Pocket? The Italdesign GT-R50 Is Ready For You

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

$100K is too much for a very played out Nissan, so a million-dollar version is all the more asinine.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/20/2020 10:21:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]