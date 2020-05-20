Got A Million Dollars Burning A Hole In Your Pocket? The Italdesign GT-R50 Is Ready For You

The first production-ready Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has been revealed, nearly two years after its debut in concept form at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As its name suggests, the GT-R50 was designed to celebrate both 50 years of the GT-R and Italdesign themselves, with this model the first of 50 to be built. The GT-R50’s angular aesthetic was penned at Nissan’s San Diego design studio, but the UK design office based in London took over the technical design for the prototyping phase. The GT-R50’s bespoke parts are manufactured in Italy, with final assembly taking place in Italdesign’s assembly facility near Turin, in the style of a traditional Italian carrozzeria.



