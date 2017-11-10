Got That Check Book Open Yet? First USED Tesla Model 3 Hits The Market For Only $150,000

Tesla’s current low production volume for Model 3 combined with the fact that there are over 400,000 people who placed reservations for the vehicle leads to a very unique supply/demand situation for the electric car at the moment.



As it would be expected, the lucky few who managed to get the car first could try to resell it for a profit. We now get the first example of that with the very first used Tesla Model 3 listed for sale at $150,000.



The vehicle VIN#209 was listed on Craigslist last night in Santa Cruz, California. The listing reads:





