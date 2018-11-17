Graham Rahal DOUBLES Down On Purple With An INSANE, One-off Ford GT

View this post on Instagram

Introducing @Ford GT #J218. No filters needed. Be bold, be you, stand out from the ordinary! . Thank you #Ford for allowing me to have some fun with this, @axaltaracing for making this special paint blend complete for me, and the Multimatic team for their great work. It’s now time for @grahamrahalperformance to get some new wheels on her and preserve those carbons and @xpeltech to cover every nook and cranny we can find! #Carsofinstagram #BeYou #BeBold #BeUnique #GRP #HighPerformanceVehicles #HighPerformanceQuality #FordGT #GT40 #purplerain #supercar #carlife