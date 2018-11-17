Graham Rahal DOUBLES Down On Purple With An INSANE, One-off Ford GT

Several days ago I showed you one hell of a paint to sample Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
Its owner, Graham Rahal, is a racer and, as one would expect, has a collection of autos.
And, he just added another one.
Also painted a unique shade of purple, this Ford GT's paintwork is off the charts. While I admit this is not the color combo I'd spec if I had the jingle to swing it, you have to be a bit insane not to appreciate the color.
Need proof? Visit Rahal's Instagram — embed below — to see a flurry of images of his latest delivery. You'll see the various angels of the paint and understand why it has to be seen to be believed.
Oh, and he did also just get an Alaskan Malamute for his wife. So, even if you don't like the GT, you can at least appreciate the pup. Unless, of course, you have no soul.
Read Article