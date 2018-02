The UAW's traditional tactics of walkouts, sit-ins and strikes can't help it fight the latest threats to its fading influence. The union, already weakened by the proliferation of foreign auto plants in the South, low-wage competition in Mexico and decades of factory closures on its home turf, is now reeling from a haymaker delivered by its own leadership: a $4.5 million corruption scandal reigniting complaints that the UAW has gotten too cozy with company executives.



Read Article