Gunning For BMW? Ford Promises Upcoming Electric SUVs Will Have ‘Exhilarating’ Performance

Ford took to social media to tease their upcoming range of electric vehicles.

The video puts an emphasis on the testing phase of an SUV, which appears to be the same prototype Ford teased in September as the Mustang-inspired electric crossover, and which we believe (…hope) to be a mule cobbled up from old Escape parts.

In the caption attached to the clip that’s titled “don’t miss an EV update”, the automaker highlighted: “Ford electric vehicles are coming – and we promise you’re in for an exhilarating ride”.



User Comments

80Ho

Because BMW is famous for EV SUVs?

222max

True. BMW was nowhere to even be mentioned in the article.

