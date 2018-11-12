HIT OR MISS? Rumor Has It Entry Level Pricing Of New Z4 Is A Lofty $64,695

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:47:14 AM

0 user comments | Views : 84 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2019 BMW Z4 is a nice car inside and out that drives well, and surely that sort of thing is worth quite a bit to some.

But is it worth more than $5,000 more than a BMW M2? Because the Z4 is going to cost $64,695, if leaked documents on a Toyota Supra forum are to be believed.

The docs, posted on the Supra Mk V forums by user Bryster (via Carscoops), purport to detail the entire options list, along with the US-market 382-horsepower engine.
Want Jalopnik’s email newsletter?

For a little context, $64,695 splits the difference between the Porsche Boxster (about $60,000) and the Porsche Boxster S (about $71,000).


Read Article


HIT OR MISS? Rumor Has It Entry Level Pricing Of New Z4 Is A Lofty $64,695

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]