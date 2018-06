For the cynical among us, it’s easy to say that Nürburgring record attempts are dumb, arbitrary, unregulated and ultimately meaningless. I would argue that actually nothing matters because we’ll all be dead eventually, and that very fast cars are good, so let’s all suspend our cynicism and gaze in awe at the unrestricted Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo’s terrifyingly fast 5:19.546 ‘Ring run today.







