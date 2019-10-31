HOLY UPGRADE! World Series MVP, Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg, Takes Home A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Yesterday night the Washington Nationals took home the "W" and brought home its first-ever World Series for the Nats.

It's a huge achievement for the franchise, undoubtedly.

As usual with the World Series, General Motors provides the Most Valuable Player (MVP) with a vehicle it is promoting. Typically, it's something all-new for the latest model year.

For the 2019 World Series, GM gifted Nats' pitcher, Stephen Strasburg an all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. While there was a red marketing car present, that's not the actual vehicle Strasburg will receive. His will be delivered once production kicks off.

This is a HUGE upgrade from last year's gift, which was a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss.

According to reports, MVPs typically donate these vehicles to a charity. As of now, no word on Strasburg's plans.




Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

PUGPROUD

Winner takes home the spoils. He had a great playoff run.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 6:18:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mre30

He deserves it! Sidebar - he now has THE MOST collectible new Corvette from the new model run. He should enjoy it, keep it for a long time, and then his kids can pull it out of the inevitable 'barn' 50 years from now and it will make a great story.

#Making.Magic.Happen.The.Chevy.Way

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 7:55:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

There is no new model run. This is pre-production.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 8:11:58 PM | | Votes: -1   

mre30

So it goes to the crusher when he is done with it? Can it be even registered?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/31/2019 10:39:56 PM | | Votes: 2   

