HOLY UPGRADE! World Series MVP, Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg, Takes Home A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Yesterday night the Washington Nationals took home the "W" and brought home its first-ever World Series for the Nats.
It's a huge achievement for the franchise, undoubtedly.
As usual with the World Series, General Motors provides the Most Valuable Player (MVP) with a vehicle it is promoting. Typically, it's something all-new for the latest model year.
For the 2019 World Series, GM gifted Nats' pitcher, Stephen Strasburg an all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. While there was a red marketing car present, that's not the actual vehicle Strasburg will receive. His will be delivered once production kicks off.
This is a HUGE upgrade from last year's gift, which was a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss.
According to reports, MVPs typically donate these vehicles to a charity. As of now, no word on Strasburg's plans.
