HOT, HOT, HOT! Agent 001 Snaps The BEST Shots From The 2017 GoodGuys Del Mar Nationals — FIRST Shots Here

One thing I love about the southern California car culture is how it's home to a slew of American muscle cars.

I live in New Jersey and, frankly, the salt on the roads tends to kill vintage rides pretty quickly.

Obviously, this is not a concern in greater San Diego. 

GoodGuys Del Mar National

If you're not familiar with GoodGuys events, it is an organization the focuses on custom rides and hot rods. So, there's plenty to see even if you're not a super car freak. In other words, prepare for the unique builds. 

Held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the GoodGuys event is a three-day extravaganza that involves cool cars, cool people and good times. That's not in any particular order.

Agent 001 made sure to drop in and see the sights. And, in true AutoSpies tradition, there's a massive gallery that encompasses some of his amazing snaps. 

That said, scope out just a sampling of his pictures from this hand-picked selection below.


