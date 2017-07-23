HOT Off The Press! 2018 MY Chevrolet Corvette Changes HERE!

Alright, Chevrolet Corvette fans. Start your engines!



With the 2018 model year 'Vette, General Motors is celebrating 65 years of the Corvette being in production. Well done!



2018 Chevrolet Corvette



Here's some of the changes you can expect to come down the 'pike.



First, there will be a larger wheel and tire package. Now you'll see 19- and 20-inch wheels, which came from the Z51 package. In addition, there will be a handful of new wheel designs to choose from.



Second, the interior will get some new details. The 2LT vehicles will have what's being called a "revised interior color breakup," and the 3LT and 3LZ trims will get a new contrasting stitch. In addition there will be an improved rearview camera, updated head's up display and an updated performance data recorder.



Thirdly, magnetic ride control becomes a standalone option.



Rounding up the series of news is the Carbon 65 edition, which can be ordered on Grand Sport and Z06 variants. Check out the pictures below to see what's entailed.



Pricing has crept up only slightly. A base coupe can be had for $56,490* and a convertible can be purchased starting at $60,490*.



*This prices does NOT include title, taxes and fees.





