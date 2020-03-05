HOW Does A Jeep Wrangler Sahara Have A HIGHER MRSP Than The FULLY Loaded Telluride? Time For ALL Prices To Drop?

I've been telling my agents for a long time now how overpriced vehicles have become and that a reckoning HAS to come at some point and things have to change.



Go price out a loaded Escalade...you're over $100k. In the words of Keshawn Johnson, "C'mon Man!"



Now don't get us wrong, we're not saying we don't like the Escalade but prices have gone insane.



Over 100k MSRP for a GLORIFIED TAHOE? By the way, it's my Dad's birthday in heaven today and he gave me the big for cars. So if you like this site and you're the prayerful type, send him a Happy Bday and thank him.



He had a LOT of funny car sayings, one being that every car to him that GM made outside of Chevy, would be described as a GLORIFIED Chevrolet. So that got me thinking today seeing that the only products right now that are over delivering in value AND specs are the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. Everyone is thrilled at their bang for the buck but honestly in our opinion, that's what a product like that SHOULD cost.



Today, a friend brought over his new Wrangler Sahara to show me (of course with masks and social distanced) and the MSRP was $56,000 and change. And as much as I like Jeep's I thought to myself how in the double hockey sticks is this thing SEVEN GRAND more than the MOST loaded KIA Telluride?



I don't know about you guys but A LOT of products are WAY overpriced and a correction HAS to occur.



What say you Spies? Which products need a SERIOUS price adjustment going forward?







