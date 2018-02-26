HOW Have Automakers FAILED? Why Are People MORE Interested In Vintage Rides?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to note that vintage automobiles are in high demand.

It's not just sports cars, either. 

Check out the demand for old-school Ford Broncos, Toyota FJs and Land Rover Defenders. Hell, even Datsuns, original Skylines and the BMW Isetta are all getting love. Easily, this is more pronounced than ever before.

When I was hanging out in California last week, my mind was completely blown. I have been keeping an eye on certain used car markets and the Porsche 911 993 has been holding incredibly strong. If you have the right model in the right spec and in the right color, it may even sell for more than when it was new. But here's the crazy thing: In San Diego and San Francisco I saw 993s all over the place. 

I reckon I am seeing more 993s now than when they were new!

This begs the question, Spies: HOW have automakers FAILED to deliver vehicles that people want? There's a certain something that these old-school autos have that people want. 

Is it the cachet?

Is it having a different identity?

Is it the simplicity?

Is it the purity?

What say you, Spies?

Note: This isn't just a California thing. People are going nuts for old-school rides all over the place.



User Comments

GeorgeD

I believe that the resto-mod is the reason why. You can put new running gear (engine/trans/suspension) in any older car. In my opinion, the current cars have no real style apart from other cars. All the older cars, anything before 1999ish had their own style, better or worse. Now, with cars the platforms are all the same, just either stretched/modified for either coupe, sedan, or suv.

Posted on 2/27/2018 12:51:45 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 12:51:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

GeorgeD

I forgot to say. Most brands have gone away from what made them popular in the first place.

In my mind,

BMW is about: sport sedans and GT coupe's (shark nose)
Audi is, sport sedans and wagons with AWD & manuals
Mercedes, luxo sedans and covertibles/coupes (best car was the 560sec's)
Lexus, the original LS400 and SC400 for affordable luxury with style. (not the current sport effort)
Cadillac, ultra in your face luxury. I don't think of sport with Cadillac.
Acura, affordable sport sedans and coupe's.

Now, everyone walking into dealerships want the same experience with every car.

Posted on 2/27/2018 1:12:31 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 1:12:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TheSteve


Only *SOME* people are nostalgic for vintage rides. Many people prefer reliable, more efficient, cleaner-running fuel injection over carbs. Many people prefer seat belts over reconstructive facial surgery or fatalities. Many people prefer smartphone integration over an AM radio. The list goes on and on.

The answer is car companies have not failed. Only a small minority of people are stuck in the past, believing every car made today is horrible, and that automakers have failed.

NOTE: You can love any car you want -- 1970's muscle car, air-cooled Porsche 911, 1985 SAAB -- anything! Your preference is your preference, and nobody can tell you you're wrong for liking what you like. Just don't try to present a compelling argument that cars of yore are objectively better than recent vehicles.

Posted on 2/27/2018 1:42:51 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 1:42:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

This is another example of how ill-informed you are. The vintage car market is massive and very much alive.

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:35:19 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:35:19 AM | | Votes: 1   

pcar4evr

The whole car nostalgia thing is driven by baby boomers who can now afford the cars that they couldn't afford when cars could have actually gotten you laid. I think the upcoming generations will be far less interested in nostalgic vehicles since they aren't particularly interested in cars, in general.

Here's a question: how many millennials do you know that collect stamps or coins?

Personally, I think that we are in the best era for people who appreciate drivers cars.

Posted on 2/27/2018 7:09:52 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 7:09:52 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

You are wildly ignorant of the market. The booming vintage market is NOT confined to baby boomers. Not even remotely. Millennials--contrary to #FakeNews--are not only buying cars, they are also very much a part of the customer base of vintage car sales.

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:37:23 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:37:23 AM | | Votes: 1   

Truthy

Any nostalgia you may have quickly fades after a 10 minute drive.

Posted on 2/27/2018 7:39:49 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 7:39:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

To each their own. I sat in a 1972 911T a friend owns. I could see how close the A-Pillar / top left corner of the windshield was to my head. As well as how thin and light everything was. I knew it was a death trap and had no crash protection just like old cars of that era. Nice to look at, but not really for me.

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:23:13 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:23:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I cannot think of a better person to drive a vintage 911 than you. :)

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:38:11 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:38:11 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

People who love vintage cars do so for several obvious reasons. The most obvious is to acquire a car they have always dreamed about. Another obvious attraction is that vintage cars are more mechanical and as such are more of a machine than the smoothed out automotive appliances of modern day.

For a daily driver, I'd take the modern car, but for fun the older car is better.

I'm no fan of the Porsche 911, but an old 911 with its vile "I will kill you handling" is much more exciting than the modern version that the hair dressers and fat, old, overcompensatory men love.

I've had the opportunity to experience many vintage cars. Among my favorites are the Jensen Interceptor, Lamborghini Islero, Iso Grifo, 68 Shelby Mustang GT500KR, 67 427 Sting Ray, 68 Hemi Charger, AMG Hammer, and the 450SEL 6.9.

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:32:47 AM

Posted on 2/27/2018 8:32:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

