Being a worker in the technology field, I have always been fascinated with the pioneers of computing. Whether you're a fan of Apple or not, you have to give credit where it is due for the company's work when it comes to personal computing. Although Steve Jobs gets the lion's share of the credit for Apple's success — and he should given how he turned the company around then released several game changing products — there's also a more unsung hero. To the hacking community and computing nerds like myself, Steve Wozniak is a god. That's because he has the hacker's ethos and is the real deal behind Apple's start. So, when Wozniak speaks it doesn't hurt to listen now and again. And, boy, he recently let it rip when asked about Tesla and, more specifically, the company's leader, Elon Musk. See the excerpt below from Business Insider: ...Wozniak's trust was dented.

"I believed that stuff," he said. "Now I don't believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says, but I still love the car..."



..."All Tesla says is, 'It's beta, so we're not responsible — you have to be in control,'" Wozniak said. "So that's kind of a cheap way out of it. Everything I've read told me that every other car manufacturer in the world — Audi and BMW — are actually ahead of Tesla for self-driving cars..." So, here comes the bonus to this story. According to Woz, while he says he still loves the Tesla he owns, he admits that he typically chooses to use his Chevrolet Bolt unless he's going on a longer drive to Kansas or Yellowstone. So, here comes the bonus to this story. According to Woz, while he says he still loves the Tesla he owns, he admits that he typically chooses to use his Chevrolet Bolt unless he's going on a longer drive to Kansas or Yellowstone.



Read Article