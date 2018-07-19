Hagerty Declares The Model S As The Car Of The Decade - Care To Set Them Straight?

If you’re a collector of classic cars, you’re probably familiar with Hagerty. Started in 1984, this industry leader protects over one million vehicles — insuring some of the world’s finest collector cars. With real-world expertise valuing the classics, Hagerty decided to put together a comprehensive list which includes: “the greatest vehicle of each decade, from the earliest days of the automobile to the present.”



Hagerty notes that their “final list, which spans everything from pre-War luxury to hot rods… highlights some of the brightest moments in automotive history.” What unites most cars on this list? Hagerty’s Andrew Newton explains, “cars still work pretty much the same way they always have, powered by a piston engine that’s fueled by the black goop that we pump out of the ground. Only one car of the 2010s has lit a different path.”



HAGERTY’S PICKS FOR ‘GREATEST CAR’ OF EACH DECADE 1890 – 1910: Ford Model T 1910s: Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost 1920s: Duesenberg Model J 1930s: ’32 Ford 1940s: Jeep CJ 1950s: Mercedes-Benz 300SL 1960s: Ford Mustang 1970s: Lamborghini Countach 1980s: Dodge Caravan 1990s: Mazda Miata 2000s: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2010s: Tesla Model S



