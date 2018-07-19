Hagerty Declares The Model S As The Car Of The Decade - Care To Set Them Straight?

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:44:33 PM

7 user comments | Views : 744 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you’re a collector of classic cars, you’re probably familiar with Hagerty.

Started in 1984, this industry leader protects over one million vehicles — insuring some of the world’s finest collector cars. With real-world expertise valuing the classics, Hagerty decided to put together a comprehensive list which includes: “the greatest vehicle of each decade, from the earliest days of the automobile to the present.”

Hagerty notes that their “final list, which spans everything from pre-War luxury to hot rods… highlights some of the brightest moments in automotive history.” What unites most cars on this list? Hagerty’s Andrew Newton explains, “cars still work pretty much the same way they always have, powered by a piston engine that’s fueled by the black goop that we pump out of the ground. Only one car of the 2010s has lit a different path.”

HAGERTY’S PICKS FOR ‘GREATEST CAR’ OF EACH DECADE

1890 – 1910: Ford Model T

1910s: Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

1920s: Duesenberg Model J

1930s: ’32 Ford

1940s: Jeep CJ

1950s: Mercedes-Benz 300SL

1960s: Ford Mustang

1970s: Lamborghini Countach

1980s: Dodge Caravan

1990s: Mazda Miata

2000s: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2010s: Tesla Model S



Read Article


Hagerty Declares The Model S As The Car Of The Decade - Care To Set Them Straight?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

In a sense it is. That doesn't mean much. Arguably the VW Beetle was the car of the decade in the 1960s.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 1:51:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Truthy

The model S changed the view of EVs. Previous attempts always focused on economy and maximizing efficiency. The Tesla S was a luxury car that competes very well in mainstream fashion with ICE cars. If it was not so well executed we would not have the surge in EV competition that is coming.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 2:22:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

I think the notion is a car that is a defining moment. It may or may not become the standard bearer. Porsche and Audi will scorch Tesla.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 2:26:19 PM | | Votes: -1   

valhallakey

Agreed with both Matt and Truthy on this. Tesla did good enough that the EV became viable. Once Porsche, Audi and others fully commit their resources to creating a great EV Tesla had better watch out.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 2:45:20 PM | | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Dumbass award and stupid list of winners.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 2:43:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

@Truthy You're as loved as I am. You were voted down to a -2 and I write this. LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 2:53:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Truthy

MD, your comment is spot on. Porsche and Audi may make Tesla irrelevant in a few years. I am especially interested in the Porsche. The new Jaguar EV shows what is ahead.
And valhallakey agreed with both of us. At least there is one topic we agree on.
Have a nice day. I appreciate your car commentary.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2018 3:13:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]