Hall Of Fame Basketball Player And LARGER Than Life Personality, Shaquille O'Neal, Adds Some Utility To His Fleet

Most widely known as one of the most dominant big men to ever play the game of basketball, Shaquille O'Neal made history during his NBA run. And, frankly, I seem to believe he's a good guy off court.



As far as I am aware, his personality is quite squeaky clean when he's off the hardwood and off camera. A genuinely good person.



For me this is good news because if NBA on TNT gets tainted, I may not have any reason to watch basketball any longer.



It's pretty well known that Shaq is a big guy always looking for big fun. Whether it's his monster houses, the big bashes he throws or some of his crazy car fleet, Shaq is definitely living it up.



His latest addition to his fleet, however, would suggest otherwise. That's because it's not a one-off Polaris Slingshot or something off the wall. It's more about utility, and we're assuming, getting the Big Hoffa around in comfort.



Shaq Diesel has added an all-new RAM 1500 to his collection. As far as we can tell he's made only minor modifications in form of a custom wheel and tire package. No word if there's been any other mods to it.





View this post on Instagram My boyz Martel and Larry got me killing the streets in orlando. @mtw805 and @floridas_choice A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 2, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT



