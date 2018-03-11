Hall Of Fame Basketball Player And LARGER Than Life Personality, Shaquille O'Neal, Adds Some Utility To His Fleet

Agent00R submitted on 11/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:29:06 PM

1 user comments | Views : 302 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Most widely known as one of the most dominant big men to ever play the game of basketball, Shaquille O'Neal made history during his NBA run.

And, frankly, I seem to believe he's a good guy off court.

As far as I am aware, his personality is quite squeaky clean when he's off the hardwood and off camera. A genuinely good person.

For me this is good news because if NBA on TNT gets tainted, I may not have any reason to watch basketball any longer.

It's pretty well known that Shaq is a big guy always looking for big fun. Whether it's his monster houses, the big bashes he throws or some of his crazy car fleet, Shaq is definitely living it up.

His latest addition to his fleet, however, would suggest otherwise. That's because it's not a one-off Polaris Slingshot or something off the wall. It's more about utility, and we're assuming, getting the Big Hoffa around in comfort.

Shaq Diesel has added an all-new RAM 1500 to his collection. As far as we can tell he's made only minor modifications in form of a custom wheel and tire package. No word if there's been any other mods to it.




Read Article


Hall Of Fame Basketball Player And LARGER Than Life Personality, Shaquille O'Neal, Adds Some Utility To His Fleet

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Nice Shaq, I’m sure Fiat wrote you a nice check for that too! Don’t let them try to Squeeze you in an actual Fiat though dear god!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/3/2018 3:44:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]