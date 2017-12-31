Happy New Year, Spies! 2017 Is In The History Books! Bring It On, 2018!

From the Agents here at AutoSpies, we just wanted to take a moment out of our respective New Year Eve days to send our warmest wishes to our readers.

If it weren't for all you folks we wouldn't be able to have the good fortune to operate this web destination for all things automotive. 

2017 wasn't an easy year but it sure could have been a lot worse. And, we know one thing after enduring our various experiences — 001, 009 and 00R — if it weren't for the challenges, we wouldn't know when — or how — to enjoy our successes. 

We're looking forward to doing that in 2018. 

All that said, Spies, we extend to you a Happy New Year. Be safe on the roads tonight as it can be a bit dangerous during this festive time of the year.



Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

Agent001

Happy New Year to all of you. Thank you all SO much for your readership and loyalty. We couldn't be where we are today, without you!

Let's make 2018 the best year EVER! For you and for us!

We SALUTE you!

001

Agent001

