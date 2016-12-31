Happy New Year! The Agents Wish YOU The Very Best As We ALL Ring In 2017...

Happy New Year, Spies! 2016 was a brilliant year and it definitely made an impact for a variety of reasons. Although many seem to be saying their favorite four-letter word as they reference 2016, we want to think of it as another meandering curve in our life's journey.



Things are getting better all the time.



Having said that, we wanted to take just one moment to say "Thank you" for being a part of our community. We cannot express how grateful we truly are.



Now here comes the safety spiel.



New Years Eve is one of the most dangerous nights of the year. Rather than put you, or others, at risk please do the smart thing and call a car if it's needed. Yes, our friends at Uber are making it clear to plan around the midnight to 3:00 a.m. time frame but we wager it wouldn't hurt to be out some dollars in exchange for your life.



Be safe, Spies, and enjoy your respective evening!





