Harvey Overwhelms Employee Emergency Funds At Dealership Organization

The National Automobile Dealers Association's Emergency Relief Fund is at risk of running dry.

Dealership employees eligible for assistance from the fund because they were harmed by Hurricane Harvey are filing applications for aid faster than donations are coming in.

In the past 36 hours, the fund received more than 100 applications for aid, for a maximum of $1,500 per recipient. NADA estimates that from 30,000 to 35,000 dealership employees have been impacted. Dealer principals are ineligible for assistance.



