Has #ElectricTrump Delivered The ALFA ROMEOS Of Electric Vehicles With The Tesla Model 3? If So, Does It Matter?

As Tesla’s had a pretty difficult ‘go of it over the past couple of weeks now, we’re happy to bring you some good news. That’s right, good news for Tesla.



We do our best to keep things objective here.



Agent 009 posted a story that basically revisited Sandy Munro of Munro & Associates. You may recall that Munro and his team started tearing down the Tesla Model 3 to find that its build quality was abysmal.



Tesla noted that it was an early build Model 3 — as if that’s a good excuse.



Now, Munro is coming back around and saying some remarkable things about the Model 3. As pointed out by 009’s story and the video, the Model 3 has super advanced electronics unlike anything else in the auto industry. In addition, the vehicle’s remarkably profitable and netting over 30 percent for TSLA. Last, but not least, the car is a blast to drive. This is awesome news!



But, one thing that people seem to be forgetting is that even so, its build quality was still very poor.



So, I’ve got to ask: How much does it matter that the Model 3s are built POORLY?



Now that Model 3 volume has ramped up at the factory — albeit under duress — we’re curious as to how well these vehicles are being built. Tesla seems keen to point out that the vehicle’s build is improving over time but there’s no real way to tell unless there’s another tear down of an all-new Model 3 or customer surveys are answered, which takes time.



Given the loyalty to the marque, I am thinking this could very well be an Alfa Romeo-type situation where the cars may be problem children but the “parents” affinity couldn’t be any stronger.



What say you, Spies?





