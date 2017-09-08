Has JD Power Taken The Definition Of "Quality" Too Far?

Not long after I bought a new Chevrolet Cruze hatchback last year, J.

D. Power sent me its initial quality survey and a crisp new dollar bill to guilt me into filling it out.

The Chevy -- my first since the late 1970s -- has exceeded nearly all my expectations. GM's advertising doesn't tell you about all the cool extras you get with the car, such as a monthly notice giving you updates on the health of the vehicle right down to the pressure in each tire, the built-in Wi-Fi, etc. That's neat stuff.

I bought a Cruze without navigation because I use the Siri feature on my iPhone for directions. Not having navigation on the info screen reduces clutter and time wasted scrolling through confusing menus. With the Cruze's built-in Bluetooth capability, Siri should be able to communicate with the car through the iPhone and convey the verbal turn-by-turn directions through the Cruze's speakers. That didn't happen, and so on the J.D. survey, I dinged the Cruze.



User Comments

TheSteve

In my opinion, survey companies should use accurate names to describe the data collected. And we, as consumers, should not just jump to assumptions when we hear or read certain words.

For example, the J.D.Power "Initial Vehicle Quality" survey (I did one) simply asks a bunch of questions, and I report how I *feel* about them. This can, and DOES lead to scenarios such as (not my specific case, though):

- User found the infotainment system confusing (even though they didn't read the user manual). This counts as a "defect".

- User is not happy that the front seats don't have lumbar support, even though they knowingly purchased the seats that didn't have this feature, rather than paying the extra $1,500 to get upgraded seats with this feature. This counts as a "defect."

- User feels the transmission shifts at too high RPMs. This counts as a "defect," even though the vehicle works as designed, and this presents no mechanical problem.

Truly, this is not a "defect" report. It does not even measure "quality" in any remote sense of the word. It measures "how well the vehicle meets the customer's arbitrary and possibly irrational and unrealistic expectations". Although this is an accurate description, it's long, and it likely would not inspire consumers to buy it, or advertisers to pay for ads.

With respect to actual defects, it's much less accurate to ask someone how many defects they had rather than use an accurate metric, such as actual service incidents at the dealer. The problem here is hoping that the dealers report this info accurately rather than fudging figures, or refusing warranty work on technicalities (e.g., your user manual says you were due for your first oil change at 5,000 miles, but you got it done at 5,120 miles, so we won't honor the warranty), which would then fraudulently count as fewer "defects". Obviously, this process would work only for new cars, for items covered and serviced under warranty by the dealer.

As always, Caveat Emptor. Even with respect to surveys and what they mean.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 8/9/2017   

