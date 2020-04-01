Has The Mercedes-Benz EQC Already STUMBLED Out Of The Gate? A FLOP? You Won't Believe The Sales Numbers...

For many industry pundits and Wall Street analysts, the thesis was that Tesla would run into trouble once mainstream automakers got up to speed. After seeing the Audi e-tron SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQC, we were less than impressed. Hell, even the Porsche Taycan's range has been an utter let down.



So far the only full electric vehicle that's turned our head has been the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which looks to be a viable competitor for the Tesla Model Y.



It seems we're not alone.



That's because while the Mercedes-Benz EQC has been released in the German market, no one seems to be buying them. We know this because a German-based publication, Welt, actually called up the government agency responsible for registrations since Mercedes-Benz was not being forthcoming with sales data.



Only 55 EQC vehicles were registered in 2019.



Perhaps it's a slow start? But then the writer at Welt piles on noting that there's been a heavy marketing push for the EQC. Yet, they're no where to be found.



So, uh, what do YOU make of this, Spies? Is the EQC already a FLOP?



...German publication Welt noted that the veteran car manufacturer is hesitant to reveal information about the EQC’s sales, but data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) revealed that there were only 19 units of the SUV that were sold in November 2019. Since the vehicle was released in the country, registrations for the vehicle have only numbered 55. It’s a painful pill to swallow, but it seems that Mercedes-Benz’s tagline for the EQC campaign, “Enjoy Electric,” is far from convincing local consumers. Welt aptly puts it: “The car is not only widely advertised, but has also been delivered for a few months. And at the last major e-car premiere that Germany experienced this year, numerous Tesla Model 3s drove through the area after just a few weeks. So where are the electric models from Stuttgart?..."



