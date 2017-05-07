Has The Plan Of Total Domination Failed? BMW And Mercedes Losing Sales Inspite Of Massive Lineups

Despite the best attempts of brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz to capture increasingly large segments of the market, both are suffering from falling sales in the United States.



As we recently reported, sales of new cars and trucks fell by 3 per cent last month with end-of-year new vehicle sale predictions now sitting at 1 million units less than were sold in 2016. This comes despite many luxury automakers aggressively and relentlessly expanded their line-ups with an often confusing plethora of variants.


