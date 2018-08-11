Has The TESLA EFFECT Made BMW's Magic Resale Values Disappear, Which Fueled Unbeatable Lease Prices?

It wasn't too long ago that BMW's were the vehicles to have. There were a multitude of reasons for this. Firstly, they looked good. Second, performance was typically best in class. And, third, BMW products had great lease packages thanks to their "magic" resale value.



Today, however, that couldn't be further from the truth.



In the past couple of weeks I've tried to price a couple BMW vehicles for friends who are in the market. The result? Lease prices, from a friend I've worked with on many deals, that are through the roof. Simply put, the vehicles just aren't worth the lease price. It's as simple as that.



Although there's a couple logical reasons for this, the primary has to do with BMW product's resale value. Previously, the company's products had a stronger footing. Fast forward to today and now that's just not holding true.



Is it the "Tesla Effect" that's forced BMW's hand? Is it something else?



What say you, Spies?





