Have Regular Brands Become So Good That The Luxury Brands Aren't Worth The Premium They Cost These Days?

Agent001 submitted on 7/14/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:13:12 PM

1 user comments | Views : 458 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the 90's and early 2000's if you were looking for a car or an SUV, it was hard to consider an American or Korean product in your buying process.



But just like Apple passing Microsoft, a thing we all probably never thought could happen, these days almost everyone is making excellent products.

Just ask all those Telluride and Palisade owners I'm starting to see everywhere.

Or Lincoln Navigator buyers, etc.

The game has REALLY changed.

I used to religiously buy the German products but no more.

I'm driving a Kia Telluride and I'll be honest with you, if you handed me the keys to say a Lexus RX or BMW X5, I'd hand them back to you. The Telluride is THAT good.

Add to the mix that it's a good $20k less than those I mentioned optioned with all the toys.

So my question to you is have regular brands become so good that the luxury brands aren't worth the premium they cost these days?

Name and shame the ones that still ARE worth the premium and those that don't deserve our hard earned $$$.





Have Regular Brands Become So Good That The Luxury Brands Aren't Worth The Premium They Cost These Days?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Yes. Regular brands have become very very good. Features only seen on luxury cars are now found on compact cars (4 heated seats and a heated steering wheel). A top spec regular brand vehicle can indeed be a very nice place to be.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/14/2020 9:37:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]