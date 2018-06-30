Have Sports Cars Become Relegated To "Side Chick" Status In The Automotive Industry?

A handful of years ago, it became obvious that there was an all-new schism in the automotive industry. Hell, if you just walked over to the Lexus stand at the New York Auto Show it was patently obvious.



You had gasoline-powered vehicles on one side and then you had the hybrids on the other. It was like a sixth grade dance.



While that certainly has played out with the addition of electric vehicles, something else has transpired. And, frankly, we called it.



Sport-utility vehicles and trucks have taken over in the sales race. While this was already well under way since before the 2007 macroeconomic downturn, which sent oil prices skyrocketing and people clamoring for Toyota Priuses and MINI Coopers, the comeback has been twice as strong. It's kind of like when you fall off the wagon from a diet. The pounds come back in a BIG way.



In a conversation with a friend the other night he was proclaiming his love for trucks, and while I appreciate them I don't see the need to own or lust for one. In fact, I think that this love affair with SUVs and trucks will come to a screeching halt once oil prices spike again — and they will, in my humble opinion.



It was after I made this point he hit me with one of the funniest things I've ever heard. Essentially they said that trucks are the kings of the road, sedans and coupes are OVER, and only cars like the BMW M2 and Porsche 911 are exceptions because they are effectively "side chicks."



After a helluva laugh, I didn't quite know what to say except that they definitely picked two great sports cars.



Having said that, I've got to ask, Spies: Have sports cars been relegated to "side chick" status in the auto industry?





