Have They Lost Their Mind? BMW Wants You To Pay A Fee To Use Apple CarPlay

Unlike many automakers that offer Apple CarPlay in their new cars, BMW makes you pay for it on all of their models.

That’s unlikely to change, but it may soon cut a break to those who don’t use iOS or don’t like Apple’s smartphone integration system for the car.

The automaker next year will turn CarPlay into a subscription-based service rather than treating it as a one-time option, Don Smith, technology product manager for BMW North America, told The Verge at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday.



fiftysix

LOL

Posted on 1/18/2018 11:32:27 AM

Posted on 1/18/2018 11:32:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

scenicbyway12

First off I find CarPlay mediocre at best, seriously who want use Apple maps. I think BMW charging for it is ridiculous, but watch everybody else follow.

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:04:56 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:04:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

I like Apple Maps.

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:21:13 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:21:13 PM | | Votes: 0   

countguy

LMAO, they don't call it break my wallet for nothing. Their cars are mediocre anyway.

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:12:37 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:12:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

joneshamilton

BMW owners are gullible enough to actually fall for this.

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:20:57 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:20:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

bw5011

Just like Apple users... They might as well cash in... A mediocre product from both profiting off name recognition.

Posted on 1/18/2018 1:10:04 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 1:10:04 PM | | Votes: -1   

Tiberius1701A

Coming from a brand that still cannot build an engine that doesn't leak oil after 60000 miles, it is no surprise.

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:42:08 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:42:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

atc98092

Just like the airlines. Gonna nickel and dime the customer to death.

Posted on 1/18/2018 1:17:46 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 1:17:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

TheSteve

It's just another way to add a new item to the list of available options, and try to get more money from the consumer. Take a look at Porsche, who offers an extensive and pricey options list.

Posted on 1/18/2018 3:00:57 PM

Posted on 1/18/2018 3:00:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

