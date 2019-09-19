Around here we like to take a step back and look at macro trends in the automotive space. While we don't always have data, we make sure to take a look around once and a while.



One thing we've been starting to notice is a shift of buyers and interest, particularly from more youthful buyers. Think about the 18-32 year old demographic.



Cars like the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class just aren't lighting their fire anymore. From what we've seen, on an anecdotal basis, is that these buyers are shifting to similarly equipped sport-utility vehicles from more mainstream automakers of the domestic or Japanese variety. Or, if they're in-market for an A4, 3-Series or C-Class, they go for the Tesla Model 3 instead.



Having said that we've got to ask, Spies: Have young buyers stopped buying the Germans bread-and-butter vehicles?





