Have Young Buyers Stopped Buying The Germans Bread-and-butter Vehicles?

Around here we like to take a step back and look at macro trends in the automotive space.

While we don't always have data, we make sure to take a look around once and a while.

One thing we've been starting to notice is a shift of buyers and interest, particularly from more youthful buyers. Think about the 18-32 year old demographic.

Cars like the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class just aren't lighting their fire anymore. From what we've seen, on an anecdotal basis, is that these buyers are shifting to similarly equipped sport-utility vehicles from more mainstream automakers of the domestic or Japanese variety. Or, if they're in-market for an A4, 3-Series or C-Class, they go for the Tesla Model 3 instead.

Having said that we've got to ask, Spies: Have young buyers stopped buying the Germans bread-and-butter vehicles?



ggrcrash

No, they just aren't making enough, to buy them anymore...

cidflekken

Kind of a redundant question to the numerous articles posted here highlighting the demise of the sedan and the rise of the SUV. Sure, the A4/3/C aren't selling like they used to, but the Q5/X3/GLC all consistently sell between 5k-6k+ units per month. Also, based on the strong sales of the A5 and 4 Series, buyers are opting for the more practical Sportback/Gran Coupe variants. It's too bad Mercedes is missing out on the 1k+ sales by not having one to offer.

