Havent Learned ANYTHING? One Third Of Auto Loans Are Now In The High Risk Segment

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:12:18 AM

0 user comments | Views : 150 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

About a third of the risky car loans that are bundled into bonds are considered “deep subprime,” a level that has surged since 2010 and is translating to higher delinquencies on the loans, according to Morgan Stanley.

Consumers are falling behind on most subprime car loans, but deep subprime borrowers have deteriorated fastest, the analysts said. Sixty-day delinquencies for bonds backed by these loans have risen 3 percentage points since 2012, compared with just 0.89 percentage points on all other subprime auto securities, Morgan Stanley’s Vishwanath Tirupattur, James Egan and Jeen Ng said in a report dated March 24.



Read Article


Havent Learned ANYTHING? One Third Of Auto Loans Are Now In The High Risk Segment

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]