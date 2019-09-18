Healthcare And Job Security Become Central Points In Ongoing UAW/GM Negotiations

If General Motors Co.

’s negotiations with the United Auto Workers are any indication, Detroit’s automakers may not have a prayer in their effort to rein in rising health-care costs.

As GM was nearing the expiration of its labor contract with the union last week, the carmaker sought to have hourly workers pay 15% of their health-care costs, according to people familiar with the talks. But by the time the company presented the UAW with a deadline offer, GM walked back the proposal and called for keeping contributions steady at about 4%, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private discussions.



