Hellcat Power 2021 Ram Rebel TRX Caught In The Wild

First came Ford with their Raptor back in 2010.

Then, Chevrolet threw down with the Colorado ZR2, a very different take on the performance off-road pickup truck concept. Now comes Dodge, a little late to the party, but with a truck that many Mopar fans would likely tell us is the best of the three.

Chrysler Corporation is no stranger to high-performance pickup trucks. Back in 2004, they released the Ram SRT-10, powered by the Dodge Viper's V10 engine. It stayed in production for just three short years – leaving for good in 2006 – but certainly made an impression on sport truck fans.



