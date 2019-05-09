Hennessey Sees Koenigsegg As Main Competitor After Bugatti Says No To Future Speed Records

For the last few years, there’s been a light-hearted ding-dong between a few car companies as to who’d crack 300mph first. It’s largely been a three-way fight, with Bugatti, Hennessey and Koenigsegg all putting irons in the fire. SSC has chimed in recently, claiming its Tuatara could be one of the first to hit the consecrated velocity of three hundy.

A lot of the time this felt like talk – pre-fight hype – and brought with it many, many doubters. Large pockets of the industry and internet claimed it wasn’t possible; the tyres would explode, there’d be nowhere to do it, and if you did find somewhere you’d need a gazillion horsepower to make it happen.

Then, out of nowhere, Bugatti smashed through the 300mph barrier on 2 August 2019 when Andy Wallace hit a vmax of 304.77mph. Straight after this momentous achievement, Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann announced Bugatti would withdraw from the competition to produce the fastest serial production cars. Talk about a mic drop.