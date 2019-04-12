Hennessey To Bring A Twin Turbo 1200HP C8 Corvette To The Street

Agent009 submitted on 12/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:59:56 AM

0 user comments | Views : 408 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

From mild to wild is how the Texas-based tuner describes the modifications program, and the highlight is a twin-turbo system strapped upon the LT2 V8 with forged aluminum pistons, connecting rods, and a 10.

0:1 compression ratio. Together with the additional suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the list of upgrades also includes “a fortified factory dual-clutch transmission.”

General Motors co-developed the DCT with Tremec, and when the C8 was nothing more than an Australian ute, the test mule used to pack a Porsche-sourced PDK as a placeholder. The 8-speed M1L is also known as TR-9080 in the Tremec catalog, and the transaxle is compatible with either a fixed-biased LSD or an electro-hydraulic LSD with active selection of the locking ratio.

Read Article


Hennessey To Bring A Twin Turbo 1200HP C8 Corvette To The Street

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]