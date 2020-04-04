Here Are FORTY Standout Cars From The 1980's. Which Ones Were YOUR FAVORITES And What Were YOU Driving Then?

The 1980's were famous for a LOT of things starting with the beginning of the Ronald Reagan era.



So get your Wham records out, your parachute pants, Sony Walkman and COMB YOUR MULLET!



Take a look at the list at the link and let us know your fave's from the era and if you were driving then, what cars/trucks were YOU rockin'?



Some of the cars I had back then...



Jeep CJ-7

VW Rabbit convertible.

VW Dasher Diesel Wagon

MB 420SEL (2), 560SEL

Lexus LS400

Chevy S-10 Blazer 2-door (4)

Jeep Cherokee Chief



And while you're thinking about your favorites, enjoy this little gem...





