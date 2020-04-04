Here Are FORTY Standout Cars From The 1980's. Which Ones Were YOUR FAVORITES And What Were YOU Driving Then?

Agent001 submitted on 4/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:55:01 PM

1 user comments | Views : 196 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motoringresearch.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 1980's were famous for a LOT of things starting with the beginning of the Ronald Reagan era.



So get your Wham records out, your parachute pants, Sony Walkman and COMB YOUR MULLET!

Take a look at the list at the link and let us know your fave's from the era and if you were driving then, what cars/trucks were YOU rockin'?

Some of the cars I had back then...

Jeep CJ-7
VW Rabbit convertible.
VW Dasher Diesel Wagon
MB 420SEL (2), 560SEL
Lexus LS400
Chevy S-10 Blazer 2-door (4)
Jeep Cherokee Chief

And while you're thinking about your favorites, enjoy this little gem...


Read Article


About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Wasn't born until mid-decade but had 89 Cherokee once.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/4/2020 6:03:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]