Here Is Everything We Know So Far About The Toyota Supra

There are few names that carry so much weight as Toyota Supra for those brought up during the model line's 80s and 90s heyday. Now Toyota’s plan to resurrect the name involves BMW which it will share in the development and produce its new Z4 on the same platform.

To be built alongside the upcoming Z4 roadster, the new Toyota Supra will not only share a front engined, rear-wheel drive platform, but will likely also use a cross section of BMW power units according to new leaked internal BMW documentation. Expected engine options include two 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinders and a 3-litre turbocharged straight-six, all exclusively paired to an automatic gearbox.