Here Is Everything We Know So Far About The Toyota Supra

Agent009 submitted on 8/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:37 AM

1 user comments | Views : 762 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There are few names that carry so much weight as Toyota Supra for those brought up during the model line's 80s and 90s heyday.

Now Toyota’s plan to resurrect the name involves BMW which it will share in the development and produce its new Z4 on the same platform. 

 

To be built alongside the upcoming Z4 roadster, the new Toyota Supra will not only share a front engined, rear-wheel drive platform, but will likely also use a cross section of BMW power units according to new leaked internal BMW documentation. Expected engine options include two 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinders and a 3-litre turbocharged straight-six, all exclusively paired to an automatic gearbox.



Read Article


Here Is Everything We Know So Far About The Toyota Supra

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

My guess is that it won't use any 4 cylinder engines. The have the Toyota 86 (as it is called in Canada) for that. It should be a 3.0L and a 3.0L Twin Turbo. But anything it possible. I does not need a hybrid powertrain option at this price point. It should be priced at Mustang levels or just a touch above. I also highly doubt Toyota would accept a BMW engine in a car with a Toyota badge on it. Neither would the enthusiast community that is waiting for this halo-ish cult car.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/14/2017 9:00:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]