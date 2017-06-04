Here We Go Again: German Regulators Discover Cheat Device On Fiat Vehicles

Following an announcement from Germany’s transportation ministry, German magazine Der Spiegel is reporting that regulators in the European nation have found a defeat device installed on the Fiat 500X that violates emissions regulations in the European Union. The device is designed to operate in an emissions compliant mode for a set period of time before shutting off and emitting more pollutants once typical emissions testing periods would end, all done with the aim of fooling regulators.



