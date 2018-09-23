Here's What You Need To Know About Aston Martin's Upcoing IPO

Luxury British carmaker maker Aston Martin is seeking a price tag of up to 5. 1 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) in its stock market debut next month and has geared up for any Brexit outcome, it said on Thursday.



The company, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said last month it planned to sell around 25 percent of its stock in the first initial public offering (IPO) by a British carmaker for decades.



A bookrunner for the IPO said late on Thursday the company had already received orders for all the stock on sale. A source familiar with the matter said that was at the bottom end of a price range valuing the company at 4.02-5.07 billion pounds...



