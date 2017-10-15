Hero That Saved 20-30 People During Las Vegas Shooting Gets Something Special From An AZ-based Dealer

There's no question that the events that transpired two weeks ago in Las Vegas were completely heinous. Although it's not clear why the shooter opened fire on a crowd of 20,000 plus individuals enjoying a country music festival, what we do know is that some spectacular stories of heroism have surfaced.



If there is a silver lining to this tragedy, that would have to be it.



That said, one story features an Iraq War veteran, Taylor Winston. Winston had been at the event enjoying the evening with a friend when shots rang out. According to reports he and his friend ran for cover, but it was clear the situation was dire. People were getting shot all around and Winston knew he had to act.



Due to the severity of the injuries and lack of ambulances on scene immediately following the shooting, Winston commandeered a pick-up truck with keys left inside. By doing so, it's estimated that he saved 20-30 lives.



An Arizona-based car dealer, B5 Motors, decided to pay it forward and give Winston an all-new vehicle from its inventory. According to reports, he had to choose between a couple vehicles in the $20,000 price range and he wisely selected a Ford F-150 to take back home to San Diego.





...An Arizona car dealership rewarded him Monday with a free, customized Ford F-150 in appreciation for his bravery and quick thinking on October 1, when Winston made two trips to the hospital while officials were still scrambling to get ambulances to the concert venue. Winston credited his military training for helping him keep a "cool head." "Most of us would have ran and never came back," said Shane Beus, owner of B5 Motors in Gilbert, Arizona. "His military training allowed him to think in a split second what to do..."







