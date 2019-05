Audi introduced the E-Tron last fall and it appears the company is putting the finishing touches on a new performance variant.

Spied undergoing testing on the Nürburgring, the high-performance model has a familiar design with a few subtle changes.

At the front, the prototypes have been equipped with a modified bumper which features angular accents which channel air into larger intakes. They are presumably there to improve cooling of the beefier braking system.