High Speed WRX Crash Scatters Debris And Damages Several Homes

Last Sunday we reported on a story about a high-speed crash that resulted in the entire drivetrain of a Subaru WRX being spilled into people's front yards. The report originated from a Facebook post, and it quickly went viral due to the awry photos of the harrowing crash, which also damaged many innocent bystanders' properties. Details at the time of the post were sparse, with some comments shedding some light on the matter—but when it comes to Facebook comments, however, they're to be taken with a grain of salt.

Luckily, The Drive received a tip from a person who lives on the street where the accident took place, and whose property was damaged as a result.