Higher Interest Rates, Heftier Prices And Lack Of Incentives Forcing Buyers Out Of The Market

On Sept. 21, David Ehrichman's 2016 Hyundai Genesis was totaled in a parking lot when a Land Rover passing by on the main road jumped the curb and smashed into his car. When he went back to the New York dealership where he'd leased the Genesis for $387 per month, he discovered it was now asking $565 a month for the new model, called the Genesis G80.

"I said to them, 'You've got to be kidding me; what's going on?' " Ehrichman said. "And they said, 'Well, the cars went up in price. We're not giving them away anymore.' "