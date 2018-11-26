Hmmm... Millions Might Need To Be Medicated Before Riding In Self Driving Vehicles

Relax in a vehicle and read a book, stream video or drift into a well-deserved nap. Or sit at a mobile desk and do some work. These are the promised advantages of travel in a self-driving era. But for more than a few passengers, any attempts to crack open a novel or watch a favorite TV show might result in a frantic search for a barf bag.

As automakers and tech developers spout promises of a fanciful future in which motorists trade the tedium of commuting for newfound free time in their vehicles, concern is growing that many passengers will be unable to reap the benefits.

Motion sickness may prevent millions of riders from enjoying the leisure and entertainment benefits self-driving technology is supposed to bring. In a 2016 study, "Would Self-Driving Vehicles Increase Occupant Productivity?" 8 percent of respondents told University of Michigan researchers that they expect to "frequently experience" motion sickness — and they're the ones who know they're susceptible.