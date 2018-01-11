Holding The Line: BMW Sales Increase 0.2% In October

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0. 2 percent in October 2018 for a total of 23,262, compared to 23,208 vehicles sold in October 2017. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 2.0 percent on sales of 248,327 vehicles compared to 243,383 sold in the first ten months of 2017.

“There’s no question the U.S. is becoming a tougher sales market, so for BMW to mark 12 straight months of sales gains in the U.S. is a solid accomplishment,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “With only two months remaining in the year, November is important for BMW as the all-new and much anticipated X5 will go on sale, joining the very popular X3 in the marketplace.”



BMW’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 47 percent of BMW brand sales in October 2018. For the eighth consecutive month, the BMW X3 was the top-selling BMW model in the U.S.



BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW brand sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 1,836 in October 2018, a decrease of 8.5 percent from the 2,006 sold in the same month a year ago. In total, BMW Group (BMW and MINI) electrified vehicles accounted for 7.4 percent of U.S. sales in October 2018.

BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.

MINI Brand Sales

For October, MINI USA reported 3,166 vehicles sold, a decrease of 13.7 percent from the 3,669 sold in the same month a year ago. MINI sales in October were led by the MINI Countryman, with 1,070 units. Year-to-date sales of the MINI Countryman have increased 29.1 percent compared to the first 10 months of 2017. Year to date, MINI brand sales are down 2.9 percent.

BMW Group Sales

Sales of BMW Group vehicles (BMW and MINI brands combined) in the U.S. decreased 1.7 percent in October 2018 for a total of 26,428 vehicles, compared with 26,877 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date BMW Group sales in the U.S. are up 1.4 percent from the first ten months of 2017.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,072 vehicles, a decrease of 8.9 percent from October 2017.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 18,628 vehicles, an increase of 2.5 percent from October 2017.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 983 vehicles in October, an increase of 30 percent from October 2017.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,304 vehicles in October, an increase of 6.5 percent from October 2017





