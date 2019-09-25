Hollywood's Brian Austin Green SUED For $300K+ Due To Bogus 1955 Porsche Speedster Sale

Oh, boy.



It seems that the vintage Porsche world is getting rocked by lawsuits. The reason? Bogus motors and other parts associated with vehicles that are claimed to be 100 percent authentic.



It appears that even with certificates of authenticity, buyers are getting duped. And as I am sure many of the Spies here are already aware: Original parts equates to BIG dollars. If they're not there, you've got a vehicle with a story and that massively effects their value.



Beverly Hills 90210 star, Brian Austin Green, is the latest Hollywood star to find this out. After selling his 1955 Porsche Speedster that was said to be sorted, it turns out that's not the case. It was even certified. When the vehicle landed in Germany, the new buyer had it looked at. Parties who were recertifying the vehicle's authenticity found out the motor was swapped at some point and the stamp on the engine was forged.



This sounds awfully similar to an issue Jerry Seinfeld recently had to deal with in the sale of one of his classic Porsche vehicles.



See the original ad for the 1955 Porsche Speedster in question, now.







BH90210 star Brian Austin Green is facing a new lawsuit that claims a classic Porsche he sold to an overseas buyer is not authentic.



The 46-year-old actor was sued by a man named Gonzalo da Silva Pinto, who purchased the 1955 Porsche Speedster for $330,000 in May 2017, according to TMZ.



After purchasing the vehicle after seeing an online ad for the vehicle, with the initial asking price of $385,000, he learned the vehicle's engine was not authentic...



