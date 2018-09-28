Holy Moly! Pininfarina's PF0 Supercar Will Boast Close To 2000hp

Paying attention? Good, because Pininfarina has revealed more information about its PF0 hypercar, and it’s stuff you want to know.

As a top-tier supercar, ‘POWER’ is probably your biggest concern. Pininfarina has revealed the PF0’s fully electric set-up is supplied by Rimac, which not only gives it some pre-existing plug-in supercar cred, but a nice link to motorsport (Rimac having developed previous Formula E powertrains).

A quick look at the PF0’s promised stats proves they’re pretty much identical to the Rimac C_Two. They’re a Top Trumps dream ticket, with around 1900bhp, 1700lb ft, a sub-2sec 0-62mph time and a 250mph-plus top speed. All combined with a fully charged range of around 300 miles.