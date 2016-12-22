Honda Already In Bed With Waymo To Tap Self Driving Technology

Agent009 submitted on 12/22/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:18:12 AM

0 user comments | Views : 960 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Less than a week after Google’s self-driving technology company spun off as its own enterprise, Waymo is already in talks for a collaboration with a second major automaker.

The Silicon Valley company’s latest proposed partnership — this time with Honda — suggests it is eager to press its advantage in autonomous technology and bring it to market, industry analysts say. Honda Motor Co. announced Wednesday it is entering formal discussions with the Silicon Valley company to integrate Waymo’s self-driving technology with Honda vehicles. Honda R&D Co. Ltd. — the research and development subsidiary of Honda — will work directly with Waymo.

Read Article


Honda Already In Bed With Waymo To Tap Self Driving Technology

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]