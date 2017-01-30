Honda And GM To Build Fuel Cells Together In Michigan

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:51:25 AM

0 user comments | Views : 394 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors Co.

and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. equally will together invest $85 million to expand their fuel-cell partnership into a new manufacturing venture in southeast Michigan, the companies announced Monday.

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC — the auto industry’s first joint venture for fuel-cell manufacturing — will operate inside GM’s battery pack assembly plant in Brownstown Township. The companies plan to mass-produce a hydrogen fuel-cell system to be used in vehicles from each company starting around 2020. The work is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs, the company said.



Read Article


Honda And GM To Build Fuel Cells Together In Michigan

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]