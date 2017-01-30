Honda And GM To Build Fuel Cells Together In Michigan

General Motors Co. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. equally will together invest $85 million to expand their fuel-cell partnership into a new manufacturing venture in southeast Michigan, the companies announced Monday.

Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC — the auto industry’s first joint venture for fuel-cell manufacturing — will operate inside GM’s battery pack assembly plant in Brownstown Township. The companies plan to mass-produce a hydrogen fuel-cell system to be used in vehicles from each company starting around 2020. The work is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs, the company said.